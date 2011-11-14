Huawei buys Symantec stake in joint venture

BRIEF-Gannett reports qtrly adjusted EPS $0.50
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
Nov 15 Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], the world's No. 2 telecoms equipment maker, plans to buy Symantec's (SYMC.O) 49 percent stake in a joint venture between the companies for $530 million .
Integrating the venture's security and storage technology with Huawei's enterprise products will help Huawei in cloud computing, Huawei's deputy chairman Guo Ping said on Monday.
The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, Huawei said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
* Sunlink Health Systems - has extended previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price of $1.50 per share
* Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020