Telecoms giant Huawei enters PC market, battling Lenovo, HP, Dell

FRANKFURT May 23 Chinese network and smartphone
giant Huawei said on Tuesday it plans a global
expansion into computers, posing a fresh challenge to
established PC players in a market that has suffered from two
years of steady sales volume declines.
At a news conference in Berlin, Huawei introduced its first
line-up of three personal computer models for consumers
including a 15.6-inch screen notebook, a 2-in-1 tablet and
notebook hybrid and an ultra slim, metallic 13-inch notebook.
Initially, the new entrant is targeting the premium-priced
consumer computer segment, pitting it against dominant PC
players Lenovo, HP and Dell, which
collectively hold more than 50 percent of the market and
possibly even Apple's shrinking Mac computer business.
Huawei's Matebook X is a fanless notebook with splash-proof
screen and combined fingerprint sign-on and power button, priced
between 1,399 and 1,699 euros ($1,570-$1,900).
Its 2-in-1 hybrid, the Matebook E, will run 999 to 1,299
euros and its Matebook D with 15.6-inch display priced from 799
to 999 euros, it said.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and
Maria Sheahan)