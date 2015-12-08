版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 17:12 BJT

China's Huawei eyes No. 3 global spot for data storage by 2018

HONG KONG Dec 8 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd aims to become the world's third-largest data storage provider by 2018 as it takes market share from leaders such as EMC Corp and International Business Machines Corp.

"We don't want to just be No.1 in China...We want to be at least the top 3 in the world by 2018," Huawei's storage product line president Fan Ruiqi told Reuters, referring to the global market for data-storage, which was worth $5.3 billion in the second quarter.

Huawei had a 3.3 percent share of the global enterprise storage sector in the second quarter, a distant seventh after market leaders EMC's 32 percent, IBM's 11.7 percent and NetApp Inc's 10.6 percent, according to market research firm Gartner. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐