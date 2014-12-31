UPDATE 2-China's Huawei 2014 smartphone shipments grow by 40 pct -memo

(Recasts lead, adds detail on rivals)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING Dec 31 Huawei Technology Co Ltd's
smartphone shipments rose by more than 40 percent in
2014, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, failing to
match its own target and the performance of faster growing
rivals such as Xiaomi Inc.
Although Huawei's shipments reached 75 million, the figure
came in below its previously stated sales target of 80 million
units. The growth rate also fell from 67 percent in 2013, in
stark contrast to Xiaomi, which overtook Samsung Electronics Inc
as the top vendor in China, the world's biggest
smartphone market, last quarter. Xiaomi is on track to triple
its global 60 million shipments this year.
Nevertheless, Huawei's smartphone revenues rose roughly 30
percent to more than $11.8 billion, according to the year-end
memo to employees sent by Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's
consumer business.
Huawei spokeswoman Maggie Qi said on Wednesday the company
does not comment on internal memos.
The results, which are due to be publicly announced in the
coming weeks, reaffirms Huawei's continued ascent in the global
smartphone war but also the sharpening competition between a
small group of contenders, including Xiaomi and LG Electronics
, whose growth rates are eclipsing those of the
industry's leaders.
Pressured by low-cost vendors, top ranked Samsung
Electronics Co is likely to see its shipments nearly
unchanged this year, while second-ranked Apple Inc may
have posted around 20 percent growth after launching the iPhone
6, analysts estimate.
Those growth rates, however, pale in comparison to the
expansion of Xiaomi, which sold 26 million handsets during the
first half of 2014.
If it reaches its sales target of 60 million for the year,
Xiaomi will have more than tripled its 2013 sales of 18.7
million. Private investors believe it will continue to soar: the
Beijing-based company announced this week a new round of equity
financing at $45 billion valuation, making Xiaomi the most
highly valued private technology company in the world.
Meanwhile, close rival LG Electronics Inc may
have seen its smartphone shipments rise around 26 percent this
year, according to analysts.
Trendforce analyst Alan Chen said in a research note this
month that Huawei, Xiaomi and Lenovo Group Ltd, which
recently purchased Motorola from Google in a $2.91
billion deal, will battle to be the top Chinese smartphone
vendor in 2015.
"How Lenovo's Motorola acquisition plays out and whether
Xiaomi can replicate its home market success overseas will be
key factors in determining who becomes the top Chinese brand in
2015," Chen said.
