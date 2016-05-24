China's Huawei sues Samsung Electronics claiming mobile patent infringement

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 25 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it has filed lawsuits against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd claiming infringement of
smartphone patents, in the first such case by the Chinese firm
against the world's biggest mobile maker.
Huawei has filed lawsuits in the United States and China
seeking compensation for what it said was unlicensed use of
fourth-generation (4G) cellular communications technology,
operating systems and user interface software in Samsung phones.
"We hope Samsung will ... stop infringing our patents and
get the necessary licence from Huawei, and work together with
Huawei to jointly drive the industry forward," Ding Jianxing,
president of Huawei's Intellectual Property Rights Department,
said in a statement.
The lawsuit marks a reversal of roles in China where firms
have often been on the receiving end of patent infringement
disputes. In smartphones, makers have grown rapidly in recent
years but different intellectual property laws outside of China
have slowed overseas expansion.
Last year Xiaomi Inc was forced to briefly halt
sales of handsets in India after a patent infringement complaint
from telecom equipment maker Ericsson.
In the broader smartphone industry there has been a flurry
of patent lawsuits in recent years, most notably between Samsung
and U.S. rival Apple Inc.
Apple sued Samsung in the United States in 2011, claiming
the Korean maker used unlicensed technology and imitated the
look of the iPhone. The pair subsequently filed a number of
suits against each other in several countries.
In China, Samsung's fortunes saw it become the biggest
smartphone vendor before being leapfrogged by local brands and
losing market share to late-comer Apple. It is now ranked sixth
by sales, trailing Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, Apple and Xiaomi.
Last year, Shenzhen-based Huawei invested 59.6 billion yuan
($9.2 billion), or 15 percent of annual revenue, in researching
and developing technologies, products and wireless
communications standards, the company said in its statement.
Huawei, which generates most of its revenue making
telecommunications infrastructure, said it has been granted
50,377 patents globally as of Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by
Miyoung Kim and Christopher Cushing)