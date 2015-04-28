CORRECTED-Huawei releases new Honor budget smartphone, to be sold online

(Corrects Huawei executive George Zhao's title, paragraph 3)
BEIJING, April 28 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
launched on Tuesday the Honor 4C smartphone, the latest
bid by the Chinese technology firm to gain market share in the
highly competitive budget handset segment from domestic rivals
such as Xiaomi Inc.
The phone has a 5-inch display, slightly larger than the
iPhone 6 and the same as Xiaomi's Mi 4 smartphone, and starts at
799 yuan ($129). By comparison, the iPhone 6 starts at around
$750 while the Mi 4 costs around $250.
To cut on marketing costs, the Honor 4C will be sold
primarily online through outlets including Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd's Tmall, George Zhao, the president of Huawei's
Honor brand, told the Global Mobile Internet Conference in
Beijing.
Zhao and Alibaba vice president Jeff Zhang also said the
smartphone launch coincided with a "new level" of corporate ties
between the their two companies. They declined to give details.
Formed by Huawei less than two years ago as a largely
independent unit, Honor has released several budget smartphones
which, like Xiaomi, it has sold almost exclusively online.
Huawei said it had sold 20 million Honor handsets last year,
nearly a third of the 60 million handsets Xiaomi sold during the
same period.
Huawei, which is also one of the world's largest makers of
telecoms network equipment, ranked fourth in global smartphone
sales last year, shipping 68 million units, giving it a 5.5
percent share, according to research group Gartner.
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)