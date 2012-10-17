UPDATE 1-Huawei says U.S. probe unlikely to affect other business

* Huawei US probe won't affect negotiations in other markets
By Melanie Lee
HANGZHOU, China, Oct 17 China's Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd said on Wednesday a U.S.
congressional committee probe into whether its access to
communications infrastructure poses a security risk is unlikely
to affect its businesses in other overseas markets.
The House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee issued
a report earlier this month urging U.S. companies to stop doing
business with Huawei and ZTE Corp , the
world's No.2 and No.5 telecommunications equipment vendors
respectively, over security concerns.
The move has prompted Canada and Britain to also look into
similar issues, sparking concerns that it could affect Huawei's
business in other markets.
"No, I don't think there will be an impact," Huawei's Senior
Vice President Zhang Chunxiang told Reuters, responding to a
question on whether its other overseas business would be hit.
Zhang, who spoke on the sidelines of a business event in
China's eastern city of Hangzhou, said both sides were still
talking and that the U.S. investigation was a sign of trade
protectionism.
"They investigated for 11 months and they didn't consider
all the different material supplied by Huawei and they still
came to that conclusion. They investigated like they never
investigated at all," he said.
BLOCKING HUAWEI FOR YEARS
After the almost year-long investigation, the committee
warned in a 52-page report that China could use equipment made
by both companies to spy on certain communications and threaten
vital systems through computerised links.
A staff member of the House of Representatives Intelligence
Committee said the panel has been receiving "dozens and dozens"
of calls from current and former employees and customers
reporting supposedly suspicious equipment behaviour, chiefly
involving Huawei.
Huawei and ZTE have denied the allegations in the report.
Huawei's U.S. spokesman, William Plummer, warned the panel's
recommendations would set a "monstrous, market-distorting,
trade-distorting policy precedent that could be used in other
markets against American companies".
Currently, the U.S. market contributes single-digit
percentages to both companies' overall revenues, with the bulk
of their sales coming from mobile phones.
Huawei has made previous attempts to sell telecoms equipment
to major U.S. carriers, but failed.
"For many years, U.S. has been blocking the entry of
Huawei," Zhang said.
The U.S. investigation comes at a time when the United
States is headed for presidential and congressional elections In
November, with campaign rhetoric heightening trade tensions
between Washington and Beijing.
President Barack Obama blocked a privately owned Chinese
firm from building wind turbines close to a U.S. military site,
and challenged Beijing on Chinese auto and auto-parts subsidies
in a World Trade Organization case.
His Republican opponent, Mitt Romney, says if elected he will
label China a currency manipulator "from day one".