2014年 5月 19日

BRIEF-Huayu Auto's unit signs framework agreement with U.S. firm Johnson Controls

May 19 Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd

* Says unit signs framework agreement with Johnson Controls Inc on automotive interior trim business

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cup49v

