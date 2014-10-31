版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 14:35 BJT

BRIEF-Huber und Suhner acquires Cube Optics in Mainz

Oct 31 Huber und Suhner AG :

* Enhances its position in fiber optics by acquiring Cube Optics in Mainz

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price

* Purchase is to be financed entirely from company funds Source text-bit.ly/1wLI3Vz Further company coverage:
