版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 15:51 BJT

BRIEF-Huber und Suhner receives approval for FORD vehicles

Nov 25 Huber und Suhner AG :

* Says has been officially approved as the cable supplier for FORD vehicles with immediate effect Source text - bit.ly/1v8DyUs Further company coverage:
