BRIEF-Huber und Suhner AG reports 9-month revenue of CHF 560.8 mln versus CHF 562.9 mln year ago

STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, April 25 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Oct 28 Huber und Suhner AG :
* Says 9-month revenue of 560.8 million Swiss francs versus 562.9 million Swiss francs year ago
* Says 9-month order intake of 613.7 million Swiss francs versus 505.7 million Swiss francs year ago
* Says for FY confirms guidance given in August and expects growth in net sales of 2-4pct with EBIT margin which should slightly exceed target range of 6-9 pct Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/10wlI3A Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 25 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, April 25 Nestle plans to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain as it simplifies its operations and moves production of Blue Riband biscuits to Poland, becoming the latest food and drink maker to reduce its UK operations as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, a move that will allow the U.S. bank to return to the kingdom to offer banking services after an absence of almost 13 years.