BRIEF-Huber und Suhner FY 2014 net sales up 4 pct to CHF 749 mln

UPDATE 1-British insurance body calls for overhaul for injury lump sums
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects claimants (Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)
Jan 27 Huber und Suhner AG :
* Increased its net sales in the 2014 financial year by 4 pct to 749 million Swiss francs ($829.5 million)
* In FY order intake rose of over 12 percent to 768 million Swiss francs
* Massive increase in value of Swiss franc since decision of Swiss National Bank on Jan. 15 to have very negative effects on sales and income prospects of Huber+Suhner during current FY Source text - bit.ly/1H3tPHR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects claimants (Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)
MILAN/FRANKFURT, May 12 Private-equity held Italian packaging firm Guala Closures is moving ahead with plans for a sale or a stock market listing that may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), sources close to the matter said.
* AstraZeneca seeking to mitigate loss of patents (Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment)