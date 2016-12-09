UPDATE 2-Germany's Evonik buys Huber's silica unit to boost speciality chemicals

* To pay $630 mln for silica business
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 9 Germany's Evonik
agreed to buy J.M. Huber Corp.'s silica
unit for $630 million to widen its speciality chemicals
business, the company said on Friday.
Evonik's own silica products are mainly used to improve the
wet grip of tyres. The deal with U.S. based Huber will widen its
customer base to include makers of toothpaste, animal feed and
paints, and give it better access to Asia, especially India.
"Huber's business is especially oriented towards
applications in the consumer goods industry, the dental sector
for example. To date, Evonik's silica business has been focused
rather on industrial applications, for example in the tyre and
coatings industries," Evonik said in a statement.
The acquisition from family-owned Huber is expected to close
in the second half of next year and follows an acquisition by
Evonik in May to buy an additives businesses from U.S. group Air
Products and Chemicals for $3.8 billion.
Evonik, controlled by a public-sector trust, has been
seeking to cut its dependence on volatile animal feed
ingredients and had been under pressure to return cash to
shareholders if it could not secure deals.
Evonik shares rose 0.7 percent to 28.05 euros at 1543 GMT on
Friday.
Evonik plans to finance its latest purchase from existing
reserves and credit lines. The Huber unit has about $60 million
in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) on expected 2016 sales of close to $300
million.
Cost efficiency and sales benefits from folding the Huber
unit into Evonik will add about $20 million to core earnings per
year.
Evonik's competitors in silica include Belgium's Solvay
, PPG Industries of the U.S. and Taiwan's OSC
Group.
J.M. Huber, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, said it
would invest the proceeds in its engineered materials
businesses.
