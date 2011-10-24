UPDATE 1- Hub Group Q3 misses Street

* Q3 EPS $0.44 vs est $0.46

Oct 24 Freight management company Hub Group Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by higher transportation costs.

For the third quarter, the company earned $16.3 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $12.6 million, or 34 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales for the company, which competes with Pacer International and C.H. Robinson Worldwide , rose about 60 percent to $760.4 million.

Revenue at the intermodal segment, which involves the transportation of freight using multiple modes of transportation, grew 19 percent.

Analysts had expected earnings of 46 cents a share, on sales of $775.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $34.50 on Monday on Nasdaq.