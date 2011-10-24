UPDATE 1- Hub Group Q3 misses Street

* Q3 EPS $0.44 vs est $0.46
* Q3 rev $760.4 mln vs est $775.3 mln
* Rev at intermodal segment up 19 pct
Oct 24 Freight management company Hub Group Inc
posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by
higher transportation costs.
For the third quarter, the company earned $16.3 million, or
44 cents a share, compared with $12.6 million, or 34 cents a
share, a year ago.
Sales for the company, which competes with Pacer
International and C.H. Robinson Worldwide ,
rose about 60 percent to $760.4 million.
Revenue at the intermodal segment, which involves the
transportation of freight using multiple modes of
transportation, grew 19 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of 46 cents a share, on sales
of $775.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $34.50 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)