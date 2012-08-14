HudBay posts loss on impairment charge, metal prices

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Canada's HudBay Minerals Inc posted a second quarter loss on Tuesday on an impairment charge, along with lower metal prices and lower sales volumes.
The base metal miner recorded a loss of C$30.4 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compared with a loss of C$171.9 million, or 97 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period, which included a C$212.7 million charge on its writedown of the Fenix project in Guatemala.
Revenues slid 23 percent to C$189.9 million on lower realized metal prices and lower concentrate sales volumes.
HudBay's earnings were also hit by a C$32.7 million impairment charge related to investments and other one-time items.
Earlier this month, HudBay inked a $750 million deal whereby Silver Wheaton Corp will help fund the Constancia project in Peru in exchange for a share of the precious metals produced there and at another Hudbay mine.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.