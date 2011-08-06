UPDATE 1-HudBay Minerals to sell Fenix project for $170 mln

* To record a $212.7 mln charge in June quarter
* Expects deal to close in Q3
Aug 6 Canadian miner HudBay Minerals Inc
(HBM.TO) said it would sell its Fenix ferro-nickel project in
Guatemala to Russia's Solway Group for $170 million in cash.
The Fenix project does not fit HudBay's strategy of
focusing on volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) and porphyry
deposits, the company said in a statement.
HudBay said on Friday it expects to record a non-cash
charge of about $212.7 million related to its investment in
Fenix, in its financial results for the three months ended June
30.
Solway will pay the company $140 million in cash at the
closing of the deal, and $30 million after certain conditions
are satisfied, the company said.
HudBay expects the transaction to close in the third
quarter of 2011.
(In U.S. dollars)
