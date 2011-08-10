UPDATE 1-HudBay Minerals Q2 loss widens

* Q2 loss/shr C$0.97 vs C$0.92
* Q2 rev rises 32 pct to C$246.8 mln
Aug 9 Canadian base metal and precious metal
miner HudBay Minerals (HBM.TO) on Tuesday reported a wider
second-quarter loss, hurt by pre-tax impairment losses of
$212.7 million on its Fenix project.
Net loss in the quarter ended June 30, was C$171.9 million,
or 97 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a year-ago
loss of C$156.8 million, or 92 Canadian cents a share.
Quarterly revenue rose 32 percent to C$246.8 million as a
result of higher metal prices and higher sales volumes.
HudBay, which has operations spread across the Americas,
recently announced plans to sell its Fenix ferro-nickel project
in Guatemala to Russia's Solway Group for US$170 million, as it
did not fit into the company's strategy.
At the time, the company said it would record a non-cash
charge of about C$210 million related to its investment in
Fenix. [ID:nL3E7J54R5]
HudBay expects the Fenix transaction to close in the third
quarter of 2011.
Shares of Toronto, Ontario-based Hudbay closed at C$11.80
on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Gary
Hill)