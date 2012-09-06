版本:
New Issue-HudBay Minerals Inc sells $500 mln in notes

Sept 6 HudBay Minerals Inc on Thursday
sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning
manager for the sale.

BORROWER: HUDBAY MINERALS INC

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 9.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/1/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    4/1/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 9.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT   9/13/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 821 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

