版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Hudson City up 7.9 pct in premarket

NEW YORK Aug 27 Hudson: * Hudson city bancorp inc shares up 7.9 percent in premarket trading,

M&T Bank Corp to buy * M&t bank corp shares fall 0.7 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐