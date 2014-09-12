Hudson City CEO Ronald Hermance passes away

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Trump's tax plan eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 12 Hudson City Bancorp Inc said its Chief Executive Ronald Hermance Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening.
Hermance, whose career spanned 26 years at Hudson City, was credited with overseeing Hudson City Savings Bank's reorganization to a publicly-held company from a mutual savings bank.
Hudson City did not say what caused Hermance's death.
His passing comes before the close of M&T Bank Corp's plan to acquire Hudson City for $3.7 billion, which was announced in August 2012. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA's profit will likely rise further in coming quarters as Brazil's No. 4 listed bank sells more financial services, cuts loan-loss provisions, and crowds out rivals in key markets despite a slow economic recovery.
* Attention turns local, after lift from French election * PZU upgrade, Lotos earnings reverse fall of Warsaw stock index * Prospect of low interest rates, margins weigh on OTP Bank shares (Adds renewed rise of Polish stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 26 Polish equities climbed to their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as attention turned to local news in Central European markets and away from the risks related to France's elections. Stocks and curre