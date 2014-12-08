UPDATE 1-Hudson Pacific to buy California properties in $3.5 bln deal

(Adds details, background, shares)
Dec 8 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will
buy a portfolio of office buildings in California from
Blackstone Group LP in a $3.5 billion stock-and-cash deal
that is larger than Hudson's market value.
The deal will more than double Hudson's portfolio to 53
properties totaling 14.6 million square feet across northern and
southern California and the Pacific Northwest.
Hudson, a real estate investment trust focused on office
properties, said it would pay $1.75 billion in cash and issue
about 63.5 million shares and operating partnership units to
Blackstone.
The stock portion of the deal is valued at $1.79 billion,
based on Hudson's Friday close. The company had a market value
of about $1.9 billion as of Friday.
After the transaction closes, Blackstone funds will own
about 48 percent of Hudson's common equity on a fully diluted
basis, the company said.
The transaction, expected to close in the first half of next
year, will immediately add to Hudson's normalized funds from
operations.
The Eastdil Secured group of Wells Fargo Securities LLC was
Hudson's lead financial adviser, while Latham & Watkins LLP and
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP were its legal advisers.
Goldman, Sachs & Co was Blackstone's financial adviser and
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Pircher, Nichols & Meeks were
its legal advisers.
Hudson's shares were down 1.7 percent at $27.70 in premarket
trading on Monday.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had risen nearly 50 percent
from its 52-week low of $19.13 touched on Jan. 29.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)