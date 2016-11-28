Hudson Executive Capital Co-Founder has left the firm -sources

NEW YORK Nov 28 James Woolery, the co-founder
of Hudson Executive Capital, has left the firm, according to
people familiar with the matter, less than two years after the
activist fund launched.
Woolery, a veteran dealmaker who previously worked at
JPMorgan Chase & Co and law firm Cravath, Swaine &
Moore, left the fund within the past few weeks, people familiar
with the matter said.
Woolery co-founded the firm with another veteran JPMorgan
dealmaker, Doug Braunstein. The firm officially launched in
January 2015 and made its first investment a year later.
Hudson Executive Capital did not immediately respond to a
telephone call seeking comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)