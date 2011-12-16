UPDATE 1-Hudson City to post Q4 loss as it pays off debt

* Says clears $4.3 bln debt

* Says to take $440.7 mln, $0.89/shr charge in Q4

* Says div to continue

Dec 16 Hudson City Bancorp Inc expects to slip into loss in the fourth quarter as it clears off $4.3 billion debt from its balance sheet.

The holding company for Hudson City Savings Bank said the debt payment will result in an after-tax charge of $440.7 million, or 89 cents a share in the fourth quarter, but will not affect its "dividend strategy."

"We expect this action will increase our net interest margin by as much as 20 basis points in the first quarter of 2012 as compared to the third quarter of 2011," Chief Executive Ronald Hermance said.

"We're doing just what our customers are doing: paying down expensive debt in this prolonged period of depressed market interest rates."

The bank did not apply for bailout under the U.S. Troubled Asset Relief Program, but its earnings have suffered from low interest rates and refinancing of mortgages by borrowers.

Shares of the Paramus, New Jersey-based company were up 2 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trade. They closed at $5.78 on Thursday on Nasdaq.