Hudson City Bancorp profit falls

July 24 Hudson City Bancorp Inc's second-quarter profit fell as it earned lesser interest income.

The holding company for Hudson City Savings Bank reported net income of $72.3 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $96 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net interest income fell almost 18 percent to $224.3 million.

Provision for loan losses fell by $5 million to $25 million.

The company also said its Chief Executive Ronald Hermance, who had been on medical leave since February, has returned to his position.

Hudson City Bancorp's shares closed at $5.73 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.