Hudson City Bancorp profit falls

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
July 24 Hudson City Bancorp Inc's second-quarter profit fell as it earned lesser interest income.
The holding company for Hudson City Savings Bank reported net income of $72.3 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with $96 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net interest income fell almost 18 percent to $224.3 million.
Provision for loan losses fell by $5 million to $25 million.
The company also said its Chief Executive Ronald Hermance, who had been on medical leave since February, has returned to his position.
Hudson City Bancorp's shares closed at $5.73 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort