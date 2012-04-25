UPDATE 1-Hudson City posts 1st-qtr profit

* Q1 EPS $0.15 vs loss/shr $1.13 last year

* Q1 loan loss provision down 38 pct

April 25 Hudson City Bancorp Inc posted a first-quarter profit as the lender kept aside less money to cover soured loans.

The holding company for Hudson City Savings Bank reported net income of $73 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $555.7 million, or $1.13 per share, a year ago.

Provision for loan loss for the quarter fell about 38 percent to $25 million as fewer borrowers are defaulting on loans, helping the bank set aside less capital to make up for those losses.

Net interest margin - the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits - increased to 2.15 percent from 1.72 percent, a year ago.

The company expects margins to be pressurized in 2012 as interest rates are expected to remain low.

"Economic conditions and the operating environment for a mortgage portfolio lender such as Hudson City have not improved much from 2011 and borrowers are continuing to refinance their mortgages," acting Chief Executive Denis Salamone said.

Separately, another regional bank, Hudson Valley Holding Corp also reported first-quarter profit on similar grounds as Hudson City, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Hudson City were trading up 2 percent at $7.01 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.