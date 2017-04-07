版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 19:00 BJT

Hudson's Bay to invest 400 mln euros in Europe this year

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 7 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it planned to invest around 400 million euros ($425 million) in Europe this year in a bid to grow its sales there by 20 percent over the next two years.

Profits in Europe will grow even faster than sales, the group's Chief Executive Jerry Storch said.

Hudson's Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, had on Thursday unexpectedly named a new chief of its European business and said it was looking at a "major reinvention" of its business operations.

Storch on Friday poured cold water on speculation that Hudson's Bay was considering a sale of the Kaufhof chain of German department stores, saying such rumours were "absurd".

Asked about reports that Hudson's Bay was in exploratory talks with debt-laden luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group, Chairman Richard Baker said the group was interested in consolidation.

If there were opportunities for takeovers that were a good fit for the group, then Hudson's Bay would consider them, he added.

($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐