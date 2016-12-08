German department store Kaufhof upbeat for Christmas

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, Germany Dec 8 The head of German department store chain Kaufhof, owned by Canada's Hudson's Bay , says the "Black Friday" discount day went well and the Christmas season has got off to a good start.
"Christmas trading has started very well," Kaufhof boss Olivier Van den Bossche told journalists, adding that the Black Friday sale was a success. "We are very satisfied."
Hudson's Bay, which also operates U.S. department store Saks and the upmarket Lord & Taylor department store chain, bought Germany's leading department store from Metro for 2.8 billion euros ($3.01 billion) last year.
Germany's HDE retail association expects sales over the crucial Christmas period to rise 3.9 percent this year to reach more than 90 billion euros for the first time, the group said last month.
($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.