U.S. activist investor urges Hudson's Bay to go private

June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co to explore alternatives including taking the company private.

Land & Buildings owns a 4.3 percent stake in Hudson's Bay. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
