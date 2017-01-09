Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay cuts revenue forecast

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Hudson's Bay Co, the owner of U.S. luxury retail chain Saks Fifth Avenue, cut its full-year revenue forecast for the second time, citing a challenging retail environment in the United States and Europe.
The Canadian company said its consolidated comparable sales decreased by 0.7 percent on a constant currency basis in the nine-week holiday selling period ended Dec. 31.
Disappointing holiday-season sales were reported by Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp last week as shoppers turned to online retailers. Both the companies had also cut their full-year profit forecasts.
Hudson's Bay, the oldest continuously operating company in North America, on Monday forecast 2016 sales of C$14.4 billion-C$14.6 billion ($10.90 billion-$11.05 billion), compared with its reduced guidance of C$14.5 billion-C$14.9 billion in November.
"While we were pleased with our performance at Hudson's Bay in Canada, the retail environment has remained challenging in the U.S. and Europe and the significant promotional activity during the holiday period had a negative impact on our margins," Chief Executive Jerry Storch said in a statement. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.