Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay sales jump 87 pct on Saks buy

Sept 12 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co's quarterly revenue jumped 87 percent, bolstered by its purchase of U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc last year.

Retail sales jumped to C$1.77 billion ($1.60 billion) from C$948 million.

Net loss more than halved to C$36 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from C$81 million, or 68 Canadian cents, a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 1.1040 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)