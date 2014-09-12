版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 12日 星期五 19:22 BJT

Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay sales jump 87 pct on Saks buy

Sept 12 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co's quarterly revenue jumped 87 percent, bolstered by its purchase of U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc last year.

Retail sales jumped to C$1.77 billion ($1.60 billion) from C$948 million.

Net loss more than halved to C$36 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from C$81 million, or 68 Canadian cents, a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 1.1040 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐