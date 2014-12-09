Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay posts smaller loss on Saks buy

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
Dec 9 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by its acquisition of U.S. upscale retailer Saks Inc last year.
Hudson's Bay said its net loss from continuing operations narrowed to C$13 million ($11.3 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from C$126 million, or C$1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Retail sales nearly doubled to C$1.91 billion. ($1 = C$1.15) (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: