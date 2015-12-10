Saks owner Hudson's Bay reports 34 pct rise in sales

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
Dec 10 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co posted a 34 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher same-store sales in North America and Europe and strong online sales.
The company's total sales rose to C$2.57 billion ($1.89 billion) in the third quarter, from C$1.91 billion a year earlier.
Net profit was C$1 million, or 1 Canadian cent, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a net loss of C$13 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.