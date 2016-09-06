UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay quarterly sales shoot up 60 pct

(Adds outlook)
Sept 6 Canadian department store operator
Hudson's Bay Co reported a 60 percent jump in quarterly
sales, helped by its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of
online retailer Gilt.
Hudson's Bay, which owns U.S. luxury retail chain Saks Fifth
Avenue, bought German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof and
its Belgian subsidiary, Inno, from Metro for about
$2.7 billion last year.
Hudson's Bay also plans to open up to 20 stores in the
Netherlands. In addition, the first five Saks OFF 5TH stores in
Germany are expected to open next summer.
The Canadian retailer, founded in 1670 and the oldest
continuously operating company in North America, is expanding in
Europe to help mitigate the impact of challenging markets in the
United States and Canada.
The company also operates its namesake department stores in
Canada and the Lord & Taylor chain in the United States.
Hudson's Bay said it expects sales for the fiscal year 2016
to "trend towards the bottom end" of its forecast of C$14.9
billion to C$15.9 billion due to the "overall retail
environment".
The company's consolidated retail sales shot up to C$3.25
billion from C$2.04 billion.
Hudson's Bay reported a net loss of C$142 million ($110.5
million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter
ended July 30, compared with a profit of C$59 million, or 28
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The second quarter of 2015 included a pre-tax gain of C$133
million.
($1 = 1.2847 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Vishaka George and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)