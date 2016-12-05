Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay's quarterly sales rise about 29 pct

Dec 5 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a 28.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.

The company's consolidated retail sales increased to C$3.30 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 29, from C$2.57 billion a year ago.

The retailer reported a net loss of C$125 million in the quarter, compared with a net profit of C$7 million, a year earlier.

The current quarter included gains of C$3 million from the company's joint ventures compared to C$91 million a year ago. (Reporting by John Benny and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)