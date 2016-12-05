Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay's quarterly sales rise about 29 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a 28.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.
The company's consolidated retail sales increased to C$3.30 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 29, from C$2.57 billion a year ago.
The retailer reported a net loss of C$125 million in the quarter, compared with a net profit of C$7 million, a year earlier.
The current quarter included gains of C$3 million from the company's joint ventures compared to C$91 million a year ago. (Reporting by John Benny and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.