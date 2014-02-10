Hudson's Bay CFO resigns; retailer searches for replacement

BRIEF-ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss
TORONTO Feb 10 Hudson's Bay Co's chief financial officer resigned on Friday, and the Canadian retailer said it had hired an executive search firm to find a replacement.
Michael Culhane went on personal leave on Jan. 22, and Chief Operating Officer Donald Watros was appointed acting CFO at that time. Watros will continue in that role until Hudson's Bay finds a replacement for Culhane, the company said on Monday.
"This is the ideal time for me to leave HBC as the company is well-positioned for the future," Culhane said in a statement.
Culhane became CFO of Hudson's Bay in 2009. He joined May Department Stores Co in 1997 and was promoted to CFO of its Lord & Taylor division in 2004. NRDC Equity Partners, led by Hudson's Bay Chief Executive Officer Richard Baker, bought Lord & Taylor in 2006.
Hudson's Bay also operates Saks Fifth Avenue in the United States and its namesake chain and Home Outfitters in Canada.
Earlier this month, COO Watros also stepped into the newly expanded role of Hudson's Bay president. As part of an organizational structure announced last fall, he and Baker oversee the company's retail division presidents and CFO.
Hudson's Bay is North America's oldest continually operated company. With roots in the fur trading business, it was at one point one of the world's largest landowners.
The retailer's shares were up 1.7 percent at C$16.03 in morning Toronto Stock Exchange trading.
LONDON, April 28 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance joint venture for 156 million pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned break-up into four parts.
LONDON, April 28 Concern about global trade and U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies kept appetite for risky assets in check on Friday, setting world stocks on the path to a sluggish end to what will still be their fifth straight month of gains.