Hudson's Bay profit falls, hurt by superstorm Sandy

April 11 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a 6 percent lower fourth-quarter profit as superstorm Sandy hampered sales at its Lord & Taylor stores in the United States.

Net income from continuing operations fell to C$93.6 million, or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 2 from C$99.2 million, or 95 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
