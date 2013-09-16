UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay says Harrods executive to be Saks president

Sept 16 Hudson's Bay Co said on Monday
that Harrods executive Marigay McKee will become president of
Saks Inc after the Canadian retailer acquires the
upscale U.S. department store operator.
Earlier on Monday, Saks said that Chairman and Chief
Executive Stephen Sadove and President and Chief Merchant Ronald
Frasch are set to leave the company once it is acquired by
Hudson's Bay.
The $2.4 billion deal, announced in July, has been approved
by each company's board and is expected to close before the end
of the year. The closing is subject to the approval of Saks'
shareholders, among other conditions.
McKee joined upmarket British retailer Harrods in 1999 and
has been chief merchant since 2011. She has been on the Harrods
board since 2005. Harrods is owned by Qatar Holding.
Hudson's Bay also said it is creating an office of the
chairman, consisting of Governor and CEO Richard Baker and Chief
Operating Officer Donald Watros. Senior executives in the
company's retail businesses, along with other key holding
company executives and the heads of certain shared services
units will report to the office of the chairman.
Among other changes announced on Monday, Hudson's Bay said
that Jennifer de Winter, currently executive vice president and
director of stores for Saks Inc, will become executive vice
president and chief merchandising officer of Saks Fifth Avenue,
where she will report to McKee.