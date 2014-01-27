Hudson's Bay to open Saks stores in Toronto, sell assets

TORONTO Jan 27 Hudson's Bay Co said on
Monday it planned to open a full-line Saks store at the Hudson's
Bay flagship store in the heart of downtown Toronto, as part of
a plan to give its wholly owned subsidiary a retail footprint
into Canada.
The Canadian retailer, which completed its $2.4 billion
purchase of U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc late last year, said the
approximately 150,000 square-foot, multi-level Saks will likely
open in the fall of 2015 and will be co-located with the current
Hudson's Bay store.
Hudson's Bay also said it has agreed to sell its downtown
Toronto flagship retail complex and the Simpson's Tower located
at 401 Bay Street to an affiliate of the Cadillac Fairview Corp
for $650 million. The proceeds of the transaction will be used
to reduce debt and invest in growth initiatives.
The company will lease the entire retail and office complex
back for a base term of 25 years with renewal options for a term
just under 50 years. The deal is expected to close next month.
As part of this deal, Saks has also agreed to lease space in
Toronto's Sherway Gardens mall for a full-line Saks store.