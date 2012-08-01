Hudson Valley profit misses estimates

* Net interest income $25.5 mln vs $29.6 mln a year earlier

* Net income falls 32 pct

* EPS 25 cents vs 42 cents a year earlier

August 1 Hudson Valley Holding Corp's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as net interest income fell and the company set aside more money to cover bad loans.

Net income for the second quarter fell 32 percent to $4.9 million, or 25 cents per share, from $7.4 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts' had expected the bank holding company that owns Hudson Valley Bank to post a profit of 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provision for loan losses rose to $1.9 million from $1.55 million a year earlier.

Net interest income fell 14 percent to $25.5 million.

The Yonkers, New York-based bank's shares were up 1 percent at $17.14 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.