版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 14:46 BJT

BRIEF-Huegli Holding FY 2014 sales up 3.6 pct to CHF 377 mln

Jan 29 Huegli Holding AG :

* Says sales increase in 2014 by 3.6 pct (2.6 pct in Swiss francs) to 377 million Swiss francs ($414.50 million)

* Says expected earnings 2014: EBIT growth over-proportional compared to sales

* Says outlook 2015: mid-single digits growth in organic sales, slightly over-proportional organic EBIT growth

* Says sales and EBIT 2015 is expected to come in at around previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
