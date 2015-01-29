BRIEF-Huegli Holding FY 2014 sales up 3.6 pct to CHF 377 mln

Jan 29 Huegli Holding AG :

* Says sales increase in 2014 by 3.6 pct (2.6 pct in Swiss francs) to 377 million Swiss francs ($414.50 million)

* Says expected earnings 2014: EBIT growth over-proportional compared to sales

* Says outlook 2015: mid-single digits growth in organic sales, slightly over-proportional organic EBIT growth

* Says sales and EBIT 2015 is expected to come in at around previous year's level