UPDATE 2-Arianna Huffington to leave Huffington Post to focus on startup

By Malathi Nayak
Aug 11 Huffington Post co-founder Arianna
Huffington said on Thursday she would step down as
editor-in-chief of the news site that bears her name to focus on
running her new venture, health and wellness startup Thrive
Global.
Huffington said on Twitter that she thought the Huffington
Post, which made its debut in 2005, would be "my last act" but
now wanted to concentrate on the new venture.
"Thrive Global's mission is to change the way we work & live
by ending the collective delusion that burnout is a necessary
price for success," she tweeted.
In June, Huffington, 66, who recently wrote books on health
and sleep-related issues such as "Thrive" and "The Sleep
Revolution," announced the upcoming launch of Thrive Global. It
will offer services to companies to improve the well being of
employees by providing training, seminars, e-courses, coaching
and other support.
It recently closed a Series A funding round ahead of a
launch in November.
Verizon Communications Inc owns the Huffington Post
through AOL, which bought the liberal American online news
aggregator and blog for $315 million in February 2011. After
Verizon bought AOL in June 2015 for $4.4 billion, Huffington
renewed her contract to stay on as the site's editor-in-chief
and president through 2019.
"As Thrive Global moved from an idea to a reality, with
investors, staff, and offices, it became clear to me that I
simply couldn't do justice to both companies," she said in a
statement.
In addition to aggregating news, the Huffington Post
features original reporting. There was no immediate word on who
would succeed Huffington as editor-in-chief.
The Huffington Post, which has yet to turn a profit for AOL,
has more than 100 million unique visitors per month.
AOL's takeover of the Huffington Post had its rocky moments,
in part because of tensions between AOL Chief Executive Tim
Armstrong and Huffington over issues such as allocation of
resources, Reuters has reported.
Wireless service provider Verizon bought AOL, including its
ad technology tools and content brands, such as the Huffington
Post and TechCrunch, to make a push into digital media and
advertising. It said last month it would buy web portal Yahoo
Inc for $4.8 billion.
Thrive Global's Series A funding round was led by Lerer
Hippeau Ventures, a venture capital fund of Huffington Post
co-founder Ken Lerer. Other investors include entrepreneur Sean
Parker, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's founder Jack Ma's
investment firm Blue Pool Capital, Greycroft Partners and
Advancit Capital.
