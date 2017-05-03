Hugo Boss stumbles on online sales drop; Apple suppliers under scrutiny - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
Summary:
**STOXX 600 slips from 20-month high
**Hugo Boss online sales fall 28 pct, drive shares down
**Apple suppliers Dialog, AMS, STMicro droop on weaker iPhone sales
**Sainsbury's reels from profit decline, market share loss
**Troubled Zodiac bags Deutsche Bank upgrade
**Novo Nordisk shares soar on improved outlook, profit beat
**Aurelius: positive feedback from capital markets day (Reporting by Helen Reid)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.