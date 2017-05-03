版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:09 BJT

Hugo Boss stumbles on online sales drop; Apple suppliers under scrutiny - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON May 3 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**STOXX 600 slips from 20-month high

**Hugo Boss online sales fall 28 pct, drive shares down

**Apple suppliers Dialog, AMS, STMicro droop on weaker iPhone sales

**Sainsbury's reels from profit decline, market share loss

**Troubled Zodiac bags Deutsche Bank upgrade

**Novo Nordisk shares soar on improved outlook, profit beat

**Aurelius: positive feedback from capital markets day (Reporting by Helen Reid)
