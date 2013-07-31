Hugo Boss says own retail could make up more of 2015 sales goal

FRANKFURT, July 31 Hugo Boss sales
through its own stores and shop-in-shops now make up a "minimum"
55 percent of its 2015 sales target of 3 billion euros, after it
took over store space from various department store partners in
the last year, its Chief Financial Officer said.
"How much higher this will be, it's a bit difficult to
forecast. Over the last 18-24 months, there's been a lot of
interest from concession partners," Mark Langer said on
Wednesday.
He was speaking after the group reported better than
expected profit and announced a deal to take control of the
selling space for its products in 37 Saks department
stores in the United States.