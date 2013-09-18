China Huishan Dairy to price $1.3 bln Hong Kong IPO near top-IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 18 China Huishan Dairy
, which owns the country's second largest herd of dairy
cows, is set to price its up to $1.3 billion IPO at or very
close to the top of an indicative range, IFR reported, citing
sources familiar with the deal.
The planned Hong Kong listing has an indicative range of
HK$2.28-$2.67, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Huishan Dairy hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
Goldman Sachs and UBS as sponsors and joint
global coordinators of the IPO. CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and
Jefferies will also act as joint bookrunners.