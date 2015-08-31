Hulu to become Epix's streaming partner after Netflix opts out

Aug 31 Major films such as Hunger Games: Catching Fire, World War Z, and Transformers: Age of Extinction will move to online video service Hulu from Netflix starting in October when cable network Epix switches streaming partners.

Hulu and Epix said on Sunday they had signed a multi-year deal that would bring Epix films to Hulu from Oct. 1. The companies did not disclose terms of the deal.

Netflix Inc said earlier on Sunday it had decided not to renew its agreement with Epix when it expires at the end of September as it focuses more on original programming and exclusive rights to movies, and less on non-exclusive content.

"While many of these (Epix) movies are popular, they are also widely available on cable and other subscription platforms at the same time as they are on Netflix," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, wrote in a blog post.

"Through our original films and some innovative licensing arrangements with the movie studios, we are aiming to build a better movie experience for you." (nflx.it/1hNH1X7)

Hulu and Epix said their deal would bring new releases from Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, MGM Studios Inc and Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures to Hulu.

Epix is a joint venture of the three studios, while Hulu is owned by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox Inc's Fox Broadcasting and Walt Disney Co's ABC. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)