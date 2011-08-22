Hulu bids due Wednesday, wide range seen - WSJ

PHILADELPHIA Aug 21 Initial takeover bids for video service Hulu LLC are due on Wednesday and offers could range from about $500 million to $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Google Inc , Yahoo , Amazon.com Inc and DirecTV are among the companies expected to bid, the newspaper said in its electronic edition. The companies were not immediately available to comment.

Hulu's board is expecting that the video service could sell for as much as a few billion dollars, the newspaper said.

The report said some sources set the odds of a sale at 50 percent, while "another person" said a sale was "very likely."

The auction could last many more months and may not result in a sale, the newspaper said.

Hulu was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Hall; Editing by Lincoln Feast)