版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 13日 星期六 01:28 BJT

Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal to invest $750 mln in Hulu

July 12 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, NBCUniversal and Walt Disney Co said they would invest $750 million in streaming video site Hulu and maintain their stakes in the company.

The companies said they had "meaningful conversations" with potential partners and buyers but decided to stay with Hulu.

Hulu has attracted three bids of over $1 billion from suitors including a partnership of AT&T Inc and Chernin Group, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐