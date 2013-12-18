版本:
Hulu video site's revenue will reach $1 billion in 2013

LOS ANGELES Dec 18 Revenue from video streaming website Hulu will reach $1 billion in 2013, up from $695 million in 2012, Chief Executive Officer Mike Hopkins said on the company's blog on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Hulu reached 5 million subscribers, Hopkins said. The company is owned by Walt Disney Co, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and Comcast Corp .

