Hulu owners to buy out Providence for $200m - source

April 26 Providence Equity Partners is in talks
to sell its 10 percent stake in online video service Hulu to its
co-owners for up to $200 million, according to a person familiar
with the talks.
The early stage talks for the sale are with News Corp
, Walt Disney Co and Hulu's top management led
by Jason Kilar.
The third media company co-owner, NBC Universal is not
allowed to take part in any managerial decisions, under an
agreement with U.S. regulators after Comcast Corp took
control of NBC Universal last year.
The deal could value Hulu at a little less than $2 billion,
a source said.
In 2007, Providence contributed $100 million for its stake
in Hulu. Since then, Providence, along with its co-owners, have
looked at various options for a financial exit including an
initial public offering.
Last year, News Corp and Disney decided they wanted to
retain their stakes in the business to ensure they have control
of a fast-growing new distribution platform for TV programming.
Hulu, which started out primarily as a free site for users
to catch up with many of their favorite shows on broadcast
television, now has more than 2 million paying subscribers for
its premium Plus service.
It has also taken a significant step toward building its own
library of original content as a way to differentiate itself
from competitors like Netflix Inc and to attract
advertising dollars.
News of the Providence talks was first reported by
Bloomberg.
News Corp, Disney, Comcast and Providence all declined to
comment.