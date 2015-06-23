版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 24日 星期三 01:41 BJT

Hulu to offer users access to Showtime streaming service

June 23 Online video-streaming service Hulu said it would soon allow its users to add CBS Corp's television network Showtime to their Hulu subscriptions.

Showtime will be available to Hulu users before the July 12 premieres of the hit series "Ray Donovan" and "Masters Of Sex", the companies said on Tuesday. (hulu.tv/1IceOCR)

The service will cost $8.99 per month, in addition to the $7.99 per month users pay for a Hulu subscription.

The network will also be available as a stand-alone streaming service through Apple Inc and Roku Inc players, and Sony Corp's PlayStation Vue.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐